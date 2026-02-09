Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threats, prompting evacuations

Multiple Delhi schools received bomb threats on Monday, prompting evacuations and deployment of explosive detection and disposal teams. These are the latest in a series of such threats to schools in the national capital. The threat via email was sent just as the routine classes started. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Tania Joshi, The Indian School principal, said they received the threat via email just as the routine classes started. She added that police and parents were immediately alerted, and both the school building and adjoining field were evacuated.

“The bomb disposal squad and dog squad responded swiftly to the situation. The local police, along with ambulance and fire brigade teams, were also present,” Joshi said. “Although authorities later declared the premises safe and permitted the resumption of normal school activities, we still informed parents and gave them the option to pick up their children if they wished.”

Venkateshwar School (Rohini) principal Namita Singhal said they followed similar precautionary measures. “Over the past one-and-a-half years, bomb threats have unfortunately become routine. We followed all the prescribed protocols, and the bomb disposal squad is thoroughly checking the entire school premises,” Singhal said.

On October 28 last year, over 200 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email, triggering searches before the threat was declared a hoax.

Last year, a 17-year-old school student was “traced” but never apprehended after he had sent threatening emails to hundreds of schools. Over 500 schools received bomb threats in 2024.