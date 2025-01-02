Mumbai: Elderly woman loses 1.5 crore in ‘digital arrest’, scammers pose as SIT officers

A 78-year-old woman in south Mumbai fell prey to cyber fraud and lost ₹1.5 crore to scammers posing as members of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Special police, Times of India reported. The victim was told that her parcel contained 2000 mg MDMA drugs and 2000 US Dollars. (HT File)

The fraudsters threatened the elderly woman, who is the sister-in-law of a reputed builder, with criminal action saying she was under investigation for money laundering.

Latest in the series of such scams, the fake SIT officials told the woman that they intercepted a courier containing 2000 mg of mephedrone and 2,000 US dollars with her name on it.

The timing of the duping plan set right for the fraudsters as on December 5, the woman had couriered some food items to her daughter in the US.

The next day, one Amit Kumar from a courier company called her and reportedly alleged that the package contained her Aadhaar card, expired passports, SBI credit cards, and contraband including MDMA drugs and USD 2000 in cash.

They further told her that she was named in a money laundering case along with two others, Times of India reported.

Subsequently, calls from individuals posing as officials from the police department, Cyber Crime Branch and, the Finance Department pressurized the elderly victim and threatened her with arrest and legal action.

An officer, quoted by ToI, said that to make the entire scam legit, the scammers even staged video calls, appearing as police officers with false warrants and probe reports on her WhatsApp.

Further, the victim was manipulated into giving her personal banking details. Over the next few days, she ended up transferring ₹1.15 crore to the accounts provided by the fraudsters on the pretext that the money was needed to "secure" her assets during the probe.

The victim came to realise the cyber scam only when she was discussing something about the incident with a close relative. Immediately, she reported the case to the Cybercrime Police Helpline at 1930. Her case was registered and transferred to the South Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police, the ToI report added.

An official also said that the scammers used multiple bank accounts in their widespread fraud and siphoned off the money as soon as the elderly woman transferred it.

Earlier in December, the cybercrime cell of the Lucknow police had helped a resident retrieve ₹19 lakh of the ₹28.7 lakh that he lost in a cyber fraud on the promise of earning huge profits from trading in the stock market between May and July of 2024.

The victim was added to a WhatsApp group that provided fake share market analysis and investment strategies. The fraudsters, impersonating as representatives of IIFL Securities, allegedly tricked him into transferring ₹28.7 lakh between May 17 and July 3, 2024, on the pretext of high returns.

Authorities, central government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sounded the need to keep vigil against cyber frauds, digital arrest and other such scams amid the rising number of incidents.