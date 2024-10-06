How to avoid digital arrest scams? Centre's advisory as frauds rise across India

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre on Saturday issued a public advisory in connection with the increasing cases of 'digital arrest' crimes in India. In the advisory, the panel said law enforcement agencies such as the CBI, police, customs, ED, or judges do not conduct arrests through video calls and cautioned the public against falling victim to these schemes. 'Digital arrest' is a cyber crime technique.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The advisory carried the logo of social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Skype adding that such scams often involve communication through these platforms.

"Don't Panic, Stay Alert. CBI/Police/Custom/ED/Judges DO NOT arrest you on video call," stated the advisory issued on Saturday.

WhatsApp and Skype earlier stated that they are collaborating with government cyber security agencies to enhance user safety.

The advisory also urged people to report such crimes on helpline number 1930 or visit the cyber crime's website.

Last month, a senior official in the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) was duped of ₹55 lakh in a ‘digital arrest’, case. Three people have been arrested in the case.

On September 9, a 35-year-old woman from someone claiming to be an official from Terminal 2 of Mumbai International Airport. The fraudster claimed that an arrest warrant against her by Mumbai police.

What is digital arrest and how does it happen?

For the unversed, 'digital arrest' is a cyber crime technique where fraudsters send SMS messages or make video calls to individuals, posing as law enforcement officials from government investigative agencies.

In such cases, fraudsters falsely claim that the individual or their close family members have been found involved in criminal activities such as drug trafficking or money laundering and hence they were being arrested over video calls.

The cybercriminal then coerces the victim to remain confined to their premises, instructing them to keep their mobile phone cameras on as part of a 'digital arrest.' They later demand money through online transfers to secure the victim's release.