Delhi woman books bike cab early morning, has 'one of worst experiences'

A Delhi woman described a harrowing experience when the bike she had booked off an app dropped her off at an unknown location. The 27-year-old, shared her story in a post on Reddit, sparking off a discussion over passenger safety in ride-sharing services. The incident has sparked a debate on passenger safety in ride-sharing services.(File photo)

The woman said the incident occurred when she booked an Uber Moto ride on Sunday morning to travel to the Botanical Garden Metro Station from Sector 46 in Noida.

According to the woman, the situation escalated when the driver asked her to cancel the trip so he could divert to pick up a parcel. When she refused, he began to take an alternative route, insisting on making the delivery first.

"Had one of the worst experiences with Uber Moto today in Noida. First the driver asked me to cancel my trip and drive separately with him to botanical garden metro station. I denied. Then he took my ride. Near sector 46, he took a different route because he wanted to pick up a porter parcel," she wrote in her post.

Despite her attempts to redirect him to drop her off as planned, the driver became increasingly agitated.

"I told him he can drop me off to botanical garden and then take his delivery. He got mad and said he WILL take the delivery whether I want it or not. And turned his bike around and took a de-tour (sic)," she wrote in her post.

Feeling threatened, the woman expressed her frustration and threatened to lodge a police complaint. In response, the driver dropped her off in the middle of the road, leaving her shaken and scared. Fortunately, she was able to hail an auto-rickshaw to reach her destination.

"He started screaming at me and then dropped me randomly at some middle of the road in sector 46... I got so scared seriously," she said, recounting the distressing incident.

Uber's response

Following the incident, she lodged a complaint with Uber. The company responded with an apology, assuring her that they would address the issue and strive for better service in the future.

The incident comes just weeks after a bike driver sexually assaulted an air hostess and attempted to kill her when she resisted.