After Delhi, narcotics seized in Bhopal today | India's biggest drug hauls

Days after the Delhi police busted one of India's biggest drug rackets by recovering Cocaine worth over ₹5,600 crore, authorities seized MD (mephedrone) drugs and their raw materials valued over ₹1,400 crore from a factory in Bhopal, Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi announced. The joint drug bust was conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The Delhi police arrested four people in connection with the Mahipalpur drug bust. (File Photo)

“Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1814 crores” Gujarat minister Sanghvi wrote in an X post, formerly Twitter.

As Delhi police seized Cocaine worth ₹5,600 crore followed by ₹1,800 crore Bhopal drug bust, here are some of the biggest drug hauls in the country till date.

October 2024: Cocaine worth over ₹ 5,000 crore seized in Delhi

On Wednesday, the Delhi police busted an international drug syndicate and confiscated more than 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana from a godown, with an estimated market value of ₹5,620 crore.

40-year-old Tushar Goyal has been identified as the mastermind behind the Delhi drug bust, a senior police official said. Apart from Goyal, police also arrested three other individuals -- Himanshu Kumar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui from Delhi, and Bharat Kumar Jain from Mumbai.

February 2024: 3,300 kg narcotics: NCB's Gujarat drug bust

In a joint operation conducted by the Indian Navy, Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Gujarat Police in February this year, the Indian agencies seized 3,300 kg of drugs.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General S N Pradhan said that the seized drugs could be worth anything between ₹1,300 and ₹2,000 crore in the international market.

May 2023: Drugs worth ₹ 15,000 crore captured in Kerala

In a major haul in May 2023, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized around 2,500 kg of high-purity methamphetamine valued at ₹15,000 crore in the Indian water and detained a suspected Pakistani national in this connection.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

February 2024: 1,700 kg narcotics found in Pune

In February 2024, Pune city police busted one of India's biggest-ever drug hauls. The Crime Branch seized around 1,700 kg of mephedrone worth ₹3,000 crore in several raids conducted at a chemical manufacturing factory in Daund taluka and some shops in South Extension in New Delhi.

October 2024: Bhopal drug bust of over ₹ 1,800 crore

Indian agencies on October 6 seized MD (mephedrone) drugs and their raw materials valued at ₹1,814 crore from a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, said Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi.

Two persons, identified as Amit Chaturvedi and Sanyal Prakash Bane , were arrested during the raid.