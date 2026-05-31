Mumbai man kills 4-year-old son after child cries for milk, say police

A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father for repeatedly crying for milk in Powai area of the city, police said on Saturday. 4-year-old cries for milk, father kills him in fit of rage, say police (Representative image/PTI)

Rajesh Prakash Singh (27) was arrested following the incident on Friday.

Singh lived with his mother, wife, and two sons aged five and four in Gautam Nagar locality, said a police official.

His younger son Yash (4) was a special child and survived primarily on milk, the official said.

Rajesh was unemployed, and his wife reportedly left him and their children around 15 days ago due to his alcoholism and inability to support the family, the official said, adding that the elder son was staying with one of Rajesh's sisters.

In the early hours of Friday, Yash began crying for milk. The child's cries woke Rajesh, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly slammed the boy against a door before repeatedly banging his head on the floor.

Rajesh informed his sister in the morning that Yash had died. Upon receiving information about the incident, Powai Police rushed to the spot. The child was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Initially Rajesh gave evasive answers, but during sustained interrogation, he confessed to killing his son, the police official said. Further probe is on.