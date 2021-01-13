Mumbai second most congested city in the world after Moscow
- The study found that drivers in Mumbai spend an average of 53 per cent extra travel time because of the traffic congestion.
Mumbai was the second most congested city in the world after Moscow in 2020 in terms of traffic, according to the latest report released by TomTom Traffic index which conducted a study in 416 cities across 57 countries.
Two other Indian - Bengaluru and New Delhi - rank sixth and eighth respectively in the list of most congested cities.
Mumbai’s position worsened from the fourth spot in 2019 and 2018. Bengaluru improved its position from fifth to sixth with 51 per cent of congestion compared to 71 per cent in 2019.
According to TomTom data , drivers in Mumbai spend an average of 53 per cent extra travel time because of the traffic congestion. Other global cities that feature among the top 10 include Manila from The Philippines, Bogota from Colombia, Moscow and Novosibirsk from Russia, Kyiv in Ukraine, Lima from Peru, Istanbul from Turkey and Jakarta from Indonesia.
The report, which analysed traffic data in 400 cities in 57countries around the world, said that although Mumbai’s ranking has worsened, the congestion decreased by 12 per cent. Parag Bedarkar, manager enterprise sales, TomTom said that the reason for decrease in congestion across the world and Mumbai could be due to the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 lockdown. Bedarkar said that analyzing Mumbai proved that congestion levels were down by 18 per cent in the morning peak hour and 17 per cent during the evening rush hour.
"Solutions offered by companies like work from home have helped in reduction of congestion even after the lockdown," added Bedarkar.
Apart from helping commuters plan their travel TomTom provides real time traffic management data along with historical traffic congestion data which could help governments plan their infrastructure projects and initiate more public transport like increasing bus frequency, etc.
Werner van Huyssteen, General Manager, India, TomTom, said: “Last year, we announced that both global and India congestion levels in 2019 had increased for the ninth consecutive Traffic Index. In 2020, we saw a vastly different picture. From lockdowns to closed borders, people's movements changed – and it changed very fast.”
