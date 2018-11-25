The many times India has been hit after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

India has been attacked several times in the decade that followed the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, reminding the government and the general public that the threat of terrorism is persistent.

Pune, 2010: A bomb exploded at the German Bakery in Pune, killing 17 people and injuring at least 60.

Varanasi, 2010: The explosion of a bomb hidden inside a milk container on a ghat near the historic Dashashwamedh ghat killed two people and left at least 30 people injured.

Mumbai, 2011: India’s financial capital was rocked by a series of three coordinated explosions at Opera House, Zaveri Bazar and Dadar West. Twenty six people were killed and 130 were injured in the blast.

Delhi, 2011: A bomb went off outside the Delhi high court, killing 15 people and injuring 80.

Hyderabad, 2013: Two blasts in quick succession in a busy shopping area in Hyderabad left 18 people dead and at least 100 people injured.

Gurdaspur, 2015: Five gunmen sprayed bullets on a bus and then attacked a police station, resulting in death of three civilians and four police personnel.

Pathankot, 2016: A heavily armed group of attackers stormed the Pathankot air base. The ensuing siege and combat operations killed six soldiers and a civilian.

Uri, 2016: Four heavily armed militants attacked security forces, resulting in the deaths of 17 soldiers.

Sunjuwan, 2018: Militants attacked an army camp in Sunjuwan, Jammu, killing six soldiers and a civilian.

