‘My son can teach how to…’: Jitan Manjhi's veiled dig at Tejashwi over CM post

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi added another name to the claimants for the CM post by taking a veiled jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is touted as the successor of Nitish Kumar as the leader of the ruling Mahagathbandan. Manjhi said his son Santosh Kumar Suman, a memberthe of legislative council and minithe ster in Bihar government, is eligible for the position of chief minister since he can read and is also capable of teaching.

Hindustani Awam Morcha founder is on Garib Sampark Yatra and has been frequently targeting Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, which has raised questions about the longevity of the grand alliance marred with factionalism.

During the yatra, Manjhi questioned the working style of the Nitish-led government and on Thursday Tejashwi remained at his target.

Interacting with the media persons in Jehanabad, on a question about making his son the chief minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Santosh is well-read and should be made the chief minister.

"Not that he comes from the Bhuiya caste only, he is a professor also," he added.

"The population of Dalits among the poor is 90 per cent, that is why we think that Santosh as the Chief Minister and represent them, the former chief minister said further.

Without taking any name, he added, "My son is eligible to be the CM. Many people are trying to be the CM of Bihar, and my son can teach them how to read."

Santosh Suman, however, refused harbouring any such desire of becoming the CM of Bihar.

"I am not a candidate for the Chief Minister. I will work with more energy to get the love and respect of the public," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON