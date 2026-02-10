Naidu seeks faster clearances, financial support for Andhra irrigation projects

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union jal shakti minister CR Patil in New Delhi and urged the central government to expedite clearances and extend financial assistance for key irrigation and water security projects, including the Polavaram project. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (X)

In a statement, the Andhra Pradesh government said Naidu highlighted the strategic importance of irrigation and drinking water infrastructure for the state. Naidu said timely central support was crucial to safeguard Andhra Pradesh’s interests, secure farmers’ livelihoods, and ensure long-term water security.

Pending proposals, cost escalations in national projects, and long-standing inter-state river water disputes were discussed at the meeting.

The statement said Naidu pressed for the permanent lifting of the stop-work order imposed on the Polavaram project. It quoted Naidu telling Patil that the order disrupted the project execution despite its national status. Naidu sought reimbursement of additional costs incurred due to the enhancement of the carrying capacity of the right and left main canals and requested full central funding for Polavaram Phase II.

Naidu said that Phase II, which includes land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced families and construction of protective embankments, would require an estimated additional allocation of around ₹32,000 crore. He stressed that assured funding and administrative clearances were essential to complete the project within a defined timeline.

Naidu pitched for approvals and support for the proposed Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project, aimed at diverting surplus Godavari flood waters to drought-prone regions of Andhra Pradesh. Describing it as a lifeline initiative, Naidu said the project would cater to drinking water, irrigation, and industrial needs. He sought technical and financial backing under the National River Linking Policy.

On inter-state water disputes, Naidu urged the Centre to notify the final report of the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal without delay. He said the gazette notification would enable the construction of the Neradi Barrage on the Vamsadhara River, a key project linked to Andhra Pradesh’s dispute with Odisha.

He flagged the ongoing disagreement with Telangana over the sharing of Godavari waters. Naidu called for the immediate constitution of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal to ensure equitable allocation among riparian states. He objected to Karnataka’s proposal to increase the height of the Almatti dam on the Upper Krishna River. Naidu warned that any such move would have serious adverse implications for downstream water availability in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials, who attended the meeting, said Patil assured Naidu that the Centre would examine the proposals and concerns in accordance with established procedures and legal frameworks.