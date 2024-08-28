 Namibian cheetahdies at Kuno due to ‘drowning’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Namibian cheetahdies at Kuno due to ‘drowning’

ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The only free-ranging cheetah at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has died, officials said on Tuesday, suspecting that the six-year-old cheetah, Pawan, drowned.

Pawan, the Namibian cheetah initially named Oban, was found near the edge of a swollen stream at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

A forest department official said, “His location was being traced regularly. The tracking team on Tuesday got alerted when he was not seen moving. The team found him dead.”

“The preliminary cause of death seems to be drowning. Further details will be provided once the post-mortem report is received,” said Uttam Sharma, field director Kuno National Park.

Veterinarians were informed, and a close inspection disclosed that the front half of the cheetah’s carcass, including the head, was inside the water, Sharma said. No external injuries were seen on his body, he said.

This is the second cheetah death this month. On August 5, a cub born to Gamini died in the enclosure. So far, eight cheetahs and five cubs have died in Kuno since they were brought there in two tranches on September 17, 2022 and in February 2023. Now, the park has 24 cheetahs, including 12 adults and as many cubs.

Follow Us On