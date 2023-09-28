Navy wants a third carrier, nuclear subs to counter China in the Indo-Pacific

With Chinese Navy expected to increase its footprint in Indian Ocean through logistics support bases from Straits of Malacca to Gulf of Aden, Indian Navy has asked the Modi government for muscling up its strength by building another aircraft carrier, three nuclear powered submarines and six diesel-electric conventional submarines to tackle the PLA challenge. All the constructions will be done under PM Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision and in Indian shipyards. Indian MiG-29 K fighter makes a night landing on INS Vikrant in May 2023

Beijing under the cover of Belt-Road-Initiative (BRI) has turnaround logistics bases in Ream in Cambodia near Straits of Malacca, listening post at Coco Islands in the Bay of Bengal, Hambantota base in Sri Lanka, Gwadar in Balochistan, Jask naval base in Iran and a full-fledged berthing naval facility at Djibouti on the mouth of Red Sea and entry into Mediterranean Sea.

It is understood that the Indian Navy brass has communicated to the Modi government that it plans to move the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for acceptance of necessity (AON) of repeat order of 45000 ton Vikrant class of aircraft carrier after shelving plans for larger warship, three nuclear powered conventionally armed submarines (SSN) in collaboration with key allies like France, and high tech diesel-electric submarines under Project 76. Based on the projection that Chinese carrier strike force could be patrolling high seas in Indian Ocean as early as 2025-2026, the Indian Navy does not want gaps in its capabilities and not lose machine tooling capabilities due to lack of orders to shipyards like Kochi and Mazagon. India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is currently operational while INS Vikrant is undergoing routine overhaul in Karwar Naval base.

Indian Navy submarines on high seas.

While the Western media tries to play down the Chinese strike force capabilities, the Indian understanding is that Chinese aircraft carriers (Liaoning and Shandong) can conduct round-the-clock fighter operations and the PLA Navy is training naval fighter pilots within nine months. The under construction 80,000 ton Fujian carrier with electro-magnetic catapult capability will be ready for sea trial next year and even challenge the might of the US Navy in the Indo-Pacific.

Even as India is in talks with France to construct additional three Kalveri class submarines in Mazagon dockyards in Mumbai which will be equipped with air-independent propulsion for longer endurance, Paris is ready to provide support and help New Delhi design and construct 5000 tons SSNs, similar to Suffren class, indigenously in India. Besides, the French Naval group is ready to co-design and develop Project 76 submarines if the Modi government decides to shelve the Project 75 I plan as the three additional Kalveri class will have DRDO designed and validated AIP. The Project 75 I envisaged six diesel-electric submarines with AIP.

India has three Arihant class nuclear submarines with nuclear ballistic missiles as part of its credible nuclear deterrent. While one is fully operational, second is undergoing final phases of sea trials and third is also in initial phases of sea trials.

Although the process to design and develop SSNs will take time, this strategic gap will be filled by the Russian Akula class submarine, which India has already paid for being leased to the Indian Navy. The vessel with land attack missiles is expected to join the Indian Navy in 2025.

As PLA rapidly expands its capability on land and sea in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambition to become numero uno power, the QUAD needs to prepare for a military emergency in Taiwan and India for military surprise along its 3488 km line of actual control with Tibet. One must remember that India recognized Tibet as part of China under J L Nehru, Beijing still considers Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet and the India rejected 1959 cartographic line in East Ladakh as its border in occupied Aksai Chin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. ...view detail