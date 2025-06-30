NCTE derecognises oved 2,962 teacher education institutions

New Delhi: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has derecognised 2,962 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) across the country for failing to submit their Performance Appraisal Reports (PARs) online for 2021-22 and 2022-23 despite show-cause notices issued to them in March and April. The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) (File Photo)

These institutions will be unable to admit new students for the upcoming academic session 2025-26. However, students admitted up to the academic session 2024-2025 will be allowed to complete their programme.

NCTE, the statutory body responsible for maintaining norms and standards in the teacher education system, mandated submission of PAR in September 2019 to ensure that recognised institutions comply with NCTE norms, standards, and guidelines. As part of the PAR submission process, colleges have to provide various documents to the council, including faculty details with qualification records, institutes’ financial statements, and geo-tagged pictures and documents.

NCTE had set December 30, 2024, as the final deadline for submitting PARs after granting a two-time extension. In February 2025, the commission formed a five-member expert committee, chaired by Harish Chandra Singh Rathore of the NCTE’s Northern Regional Committee, to recommend actions against non-compliant institutions. In March and April 2025, NCTE issued show-cause notices to institutions that failed to submit PARs for 2021-22 and 2022-23. Subsequently, in April and May 2025, NCTE notified defaulter institutions of recognition withdrawal due to their failure to respond to the notices.

“These colleges did not submit their PARs despite being given a two-times extension and did not reply to show-cause notices. If we find that more TEIs are violating our rules and regulations, we will also take actions against them in the future. We want to ensure quality of education in TEIs in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provisions,” Rathore told HT.

According to the notices issued to non-compliant institutions, the recognitions granted to these institutes have been withdrawn under Section 17 of NCTE Act, 1993 with effect from the academic session 2025-2026. Under Section 17 of the NCTE Act, 1993, a regional committee can withdraw recognition from a teacher education institution for violating the Act or its rules, leading to course discontinuation, canceled affiliations, invalid qualifications for employment, and a ban on admitting students without recognition.

India’s TEIs are grouped into four regions. According to the data available on NCTE website, with the Northern region having the highest number of derecognised TEIs at 1,225 (41.36% of the total 2,962), followed by the Southern region with 960 (32.41%), the Western region with 748 (25.25%), and the Eastern region with the lowest at 29 (0.98%).

Uttar Pradesh dominates the Northern region with 1,059 derecognised TEIs, accounting for 86% of the region’s total and over 37% nationally. In the Southern region, Tamil Nadu (361) and Karnataka (224) lead in derecognitions. Maharashtra, with 571 derecognized TEIs, overshadows other Western region states like Gujarat and Rajasthan (63 each). West Bengal leads the Eastern region with 18 derecognised TEIs.

Rakesh Mani Tripathi, principal of derecognised Dr Ram Prasanna Maniram Singh Mahavidyalaya, Ayodhya said, “We have been running the Bachelor of Education (BEd) course since 2002. This is the first time that our college has been recognised by NCTE. We could not fill PAR on time. We are discussing with our academic staff on ways to appeal the NCTE order.”

Shad Khan, manager of Choudhary Bashir Khan Mahavidyalaya, Meerut said, “We have been running BEd course since 2016-17 but NCTE has derecognised our college this year. The management committee of the college is deliberating on the future course of action to appeal against the NCTE order.”

According to NCTE, if the institution is not satisfied with this order, it may prefer an appeal under Section 18 of the NCTE Act, 1993 through online mode available on NCTE website within 60 days of the notice date. The section deals with appeals against NCTE orders and allows any aggrieved person to prefer an appeal to the council within a prescribed time limit.

“The aggrieved persons of derecognised TEIs can present their documents in front of the appeal committee functioning under various regional committees of NCTE. The appeal committee will review their documents and take decisions accordingly,” Rathore said.

As per the latest data available on NCTE website, India has a total of 20,454 recognised TEIs, with the highest concentration in the Northern Region (8,120 TEIs), followed by the Western Region (4,928), Southern Region (4,757), and Eastern Region (2,649).