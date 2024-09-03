Netflix India changes ‘IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' disclaimer amid controversy

Following the controversy over recently released web show “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,” OTT platform Netflix India announced on Tuesday that it has updated the series' opening disclaimer to include both the real and code names of the hijackers. A still from the web series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. (PTI)

“For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event,” said Monika Shergill, content chief of f OTT platform Netflix India in a statement.

She also mentioned India has a rich culture of storytelling — and “we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation.”

Read: Remembering IC-814 hijacking and birth of Pak terror monster Masood Azhar

The ministry of information and broadcasting had summoned the Netflix Content head for September 3 over the backlash surrounding the series.

Why OTT show ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ is under controversy?

Using hashtags #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814, many X users shared posts claiming the makers changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

The series directed by Anubhav Sinha is based on the December 24, 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines IC-814 aircraft by five terrorists, which happened just 40 minutes after the plane took off from Kathmandu.

It began streaming on Netflix on August 29 and has surrounded the controversy following which many political leaders have also reacted.

Netizens have accused Anubhav Sinha of deliberately distorting the facts and labeled his work as “propaganda.”

Asked why Netflix head was summoned, ANI reported, citing government sources, “Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner.”

On December 24, 1999, five terrorists—Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhter, and Sayed Shakir—hijacked IC-814 during its flight from Kathmandu to Delhi.

At least 154 passengers and crew were held hostage for eight days. The standoff ended when hardcore terrorists Masood Azhar, Omar Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar were released. Then external affairs minister Jaswant Singh transported them on a special plane to Kandahar.