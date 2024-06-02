New IIM in Assam gets Centre's nod, CM Himanta Biswa calls it ‘special gift’ by PM Modi

The Union government has approved the establishment of a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Calling it a special gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister announced that the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) will mentor the upcoming IIM, which will be located at Marabhita in Kamrup district. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the upcoming IIM near Guwahati a "special gift" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

IIM Ahmedabad will now take the lead in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new institute, working in close consultation with the Assam government, a letter by the ministry of education shows.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read: ‘Rahul Gandhi a 'desh-drohi', burden on his mother': Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Sarma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their cooperation in this initiative.

"Over the last 18 months, we presented a strong case to the Hon’ble Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and the Education Ministry," said CM Sarma. “Assam offered premier land and logistical support for this endeavour. Now IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati. This will be a game changer for Assam, making the state an education hub in Eastern India and also helping fulfill our economic aspirations.”

Read: IIM-A professor on returning to institute as a student: ‘If I get admission…’

Of the four plots identified by the state government, the site selection committee has finalised the plot at Marabhita. In a letter dated February 16, 2024, the higher education department of the Assam government confirmed the state’s agreement to the recommendations made by the site selection committee. Following this, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan granted in-principle approval for the establishment of the new IIM and designated IIM Ahmedabad as the mentor Institute for the project.

“Based on the report of the committee, approval of the Hon'ble Minister of Education is conveyed for the following: (i) in-principle approval of the proposal for establishment of new IIM at Marabhita in Kamrup District (near Guwahati), Assam; (ii) Approval that the IIM Ahmedabad shall be the Mentor Institute for establishment of the proposed new IIM at Kamrup,” the letter read.