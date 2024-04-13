 IIM-A professor on returning to institute as a student: ‘If I get admission…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
IIM-A professor on returning to institute as a student: ‘If I get admission…’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 13, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Promila Agarwal, an associate professor at IIM-A, shared how it would be if she could return to the institute as a student. Her post is now viral.

A post shared by an IIM-A professor has gone viral on social media. In her tweet, associate professor Promila Agarwal wrote how it would be for her if she ever returned to the campus as a student.

An IIM-A professor shared this image on X. (X/@promila_agarwal)
An IIM-A professor shared this image on X. (X/@promila_agarwal)

It all started with a tweet by Agarwal where she shared a photo and wrote, “LKP turns super calm & super comforting around late evening just as much as hyper it goes around 8.30 AM”. To this, an X user inquired, “Kitna percentile tha aapka (What was your percentile).”

Agarwal replied, “Never applied for PGP, but if even today I get admission to PGP IIM-A, I will actually take a two-year sabbatical from IIM-A as faculty to pursue PGP from IIM-A. Once in a while, I do have a strong craving to experience IIM-A as PGP”.

She then added two more tweets and posted, “I have so many questions abt PGPs. Like at what point inspite of being so intelligent & smart, PGPs decide to sell their self-respect in class with 90 others when they mark DCP”.

“They will write 2 page email to convince faculty for deadline extension so they can win T-nite & eventually all they win is musical chair competition. Is it really that hard?” she added.

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the tweet has collected more than 3,900 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected close to 50 likes.

The original poster, Stuart Cook, jokingly wrote, “You wrote 3 paragraph for 1 line question”. Agarwal replied, “Faculties are allowed to talk and write endlessly as part of profession itself.”

In response, the X user who goes by Cook added, “So introvert like me can't because Faculty.” Agarwal reassured and replied, “No, we have a few introvert faculties. Treat 90 students/participants in class as one person/1 unit”. Cook then tweeted, “How to become faculty at IIM ? Applying immediately, leaving my govt job.”

What are your thoughts on this IIM-A professor's conversation with the X user and her thoughts on returning to the campus as a student?

News / Trending / IIM-A professor on returning to institute as a student: 'If I get admission…'
