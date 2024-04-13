IIM-A professor on returning to institute as a student: ‘If I get admission…’

A post shared by an IIM-A professor has gone viral on social media. In her tweet, associate professor Promila Agarwal wrote how it would be for her if she ever returned to the campus as a student. An IIM-A professor shared this image on X. (X/@promila_agarwal)

It all started with a tweet by Agarwal where she shared a photo and wrote, “LKP turns super calm & super comforting around late evening just as much as hyper it goes around 8.30 AM”. To this, an X user inquired, “Kitna percentile tha aapka (What was your percentile).”

Agarwal replied, “Never applied for PGP, but if even today I get admission to PGP IIM-A, I will actually take a two-year sabbatical from IIM-A as faculty to pursue PGP from IIM-A. Once in a while, I do have a strong craving to experience IIM-A as PGP”.

She then added two more tweets and posted, “I have so many questions abt PGPs. Like at what point inspite of being so intelligent & smart, PGPs decide to sell their self-respect in class with 90 others when they mark DCP”.

“They will write 2 page email to convince faculty for deadline extension so they can win T-nite & eventually all they win is musical chair competition. Is it really that hard?” she added.

The original poster, Stuart Cook, jokingly wrote, “You wrote 3 paragraph for 1 line question”. Agarwal replied, “Faculties are allowed to talk and write endlessly as part of profession itself.”

In response, the X user who goes by Cook added, “So introvert like me can't because Faculty.” Agarwal reassured and replied, “No, we have a few introvert faculties. Treat 90 students/participants in class as one person/1 unit”. Cook then tweeted, “How to become faculty at IIM ? Applying immediately, leaving my govt job.”

What are your thoughts on this IIM-A professor's conversation with the X user and her thoughts on returning to the campus as a student?