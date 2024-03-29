 Ahmedabad professor takes a dig at ‘Let’s make lunch for husband, kids’ trend, asks ‘Khud ke liye kab kuch banaoge’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Ahmedabad professor takes a dig at ‘Let’s make lunch for husband, kids’ trend, asks ‘Khud ke liye kab kuch banaoge

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 29, 2024 09:50 AM IST

People have resonated with an Ahmedabad professor's Instagram video where she advises women to enjoy the dishes they love to eat.

A professor and TEDx Speaker shared a video advising women to indulge in their favourite food. Her video has gained appreciation from netizens who shared how much they relate to it.

The image shows an Ahmedabad professor whose viral video is receiving lots of love on Instagram. (Instagram/@falgunivasavada)
Dr Falguni Vasavada posted the video on Instagram with a series of emoticons. In the video, she says that she has seen trends on social media about women sharing videos of making lunch for their husbands or kids. Dr Vasavada then sweetly asks, “When will you make something for yourself?”

As the video continues, she expresses that women should enjoy their favourite dishes, too. She adds that it is about everyone eating the dishes they love.

Take a look at this viral video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 1.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this professor's video?

"I lost my husband in 2020. One day, suddenly, my mom asked me what I would eat. I couldn't answer her. It took me so many hours to figure out what I loved eating. I forgot about my favourite food in my 6.5 years of marriage. Now, I realise the importance of self-love. Thank you for reminding me once again," posted an Instagram user.

"The way you talk is so amazing and relaxing," added another.

"One day, I asked my mom, 'What's your favourite dish?' She said, 'Mysore Pak'. I asked, 'Why do you never make or bring it?' She said, 'No one likes it in our home, so I don't prepare it'. Since then, I have started bringing it whenever there is a festival. It feels good to know your mom's favourite food," joined a third.

"You are so sweet, ma'am, and you speak so softly. Lovely," commented a fourth.

"This is so cute. I love this video," wrote a fifth.

