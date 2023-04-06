Wife’s tweet on husband asking her about tea everyday wins heart

Love is not always about grandeur gestures. It is also perfectly reflected in small gestures or habits of people. Social media is flooded with posts that capture such heartwarming moments between lovers. Just like this Twitter post by a woman about her husband asking her about tea everyday. The wife shared this image on Twitter while posting about her husband asking her about tea everyday.(Twitter/@aliciamayemory_)

“My husband still asking me if I want chaaye everyday without fail, even though I don't drink chaaye or say yes to the question, is what Jane Austen wrote ‘there is no charm equal to tenderness of heart’ for”, the wife shared along with an image. The picture is a screenshot that shows a cup emoji.

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 99,000 views. Additionally, the share has collected close to 2,800 likes. People also took to the comments section to share their reactions. Many posted how they absolutely love the tweet.

“This made me so sentimental. There is so much love in repetitive tasks done with hope and longing for a different outcome,” posted a Twitter user. “Ok but this is so so wholesome. I would almost always say no to green tea when my roommate asked but I would be so sad when she didn't ask. It's nice to be asked,” shared another. “As someone who loves another tea drinker's company, he's hoping you'd change your mind,” expressed a third. “This is so so so wholesome,” commented a fourth. “Heart touching,” wrote a fifth.