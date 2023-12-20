close_game
News / Trending / Woman shares heartwarming encounter on Indian Railways, netizens say ‘so sweet’

Woman shares heartwarming encounter on Indian Railways, netizens say ‘so sweet’

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 20, 2023 08:01 AM IST

A woman shared on social media how a stranger helped her during a distressing train journey and turned the day around for her. This tale of kindness uplifted the spirits of netizens and might even leave you with a smile.

Picture of balm shared by X user Sakshi. (X/@333maheshwariii)
Picture of balm shared by X user Sakshi. (X/@333maheshwariii)

“Why do I love travelling in the Indian railways?” wrote X user Sakshi while sharing a picture of balm.

In the next few lines, she added that she missed her train back home and boarded the general coach of the next train. She added, “A few days ago, I was travelling back home after taking an online exam. The server went down and delayed the exam by an hour, and I missed my booked train. After waiting for two hours for the next train, I got into the general coach.”

The woman even shared a touching story of compassion and kindness from her train travel. She further shared, “I had a severe headache, so I was pressing my own head and had tears in my eyes. Suddenly, an aunty sitting nearby noticed and offered, saying: ‘Beta, yeh balm laga lo ya mein hi laga deti hoon aur thoda sar bhi daba deti hoon. [Apply this balm or should I do it myself and also massage your head a bit].’ I wonder if you cross paths with such people because of your karma or if there are still such kind souls around us.”

Take a look at the post here:

The tweet was shared on December 17. It has since accumulated over 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are still counting. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“We should spread that humanity when God gives us a chance. God sent her for you. Now, help someone when God sends a needful to your way! Keep the candle of humanity lighting!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Yes, there are many. Once I was travelling with my parents and I boarded the train but they got late and could not board the train. After knowing that my parents could not board the train an uncle shared his food with me during the journey.”

“Each day holds a surprise,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “So sweet.”

“I have always found one of the kindest people on trains! And I strongly believe it’s karma! Touchwood,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That’s really wonderful to see.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

