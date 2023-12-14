5 times people renewed our faith in humanity by their kind gestures towards strangers

Most people have encountered situations in their lives where a random act of kindness from a stranger offered comfort or helped them overcome a challenge. These stories of generosity often warm people's hearts and leave them with a big smile. As the year 2023 comes towards an end, we look back at five instances where kind gestures by strangers renewed our faith in humanity. Man protects woman and her baby while a lift malfunctioned.

1. Stranger helps an elderly man with Parkinson's disease

After a man noticed an elderly person with Parkinson's disease struggling to hold his newspaper, he quickly jumped in to help him. The video of this incident was shared on X by the page Good News Movement. The clip shows the two sitting in front of each other. The elderly individual can be seen holding the newspaper with shaky hands. The younger man then bends down to hold the paper for him.

2. Bus driver assists a woman who got lost in the city at midnight

When a woman was lost at midnight in a city with her phone dead and no cash or cards, a bus driver came to her aid. He not only drove her back to her destination but later also refused to accept money from the woman.

3. Woman helps out a dog trying to drink water

This wholesome video shared by Give India on Instagram is bound to tug at your heartstrings. The video shows a stray dog attempting to drink water from a tap. However, there isn't much success as the tap is closed. That's when a woman walks in and turns on the tap for the dog. The dog is taken aback at first but eventually begins drinking water.

4. Delivery man protects woman and her baby during lift malfunction

A delivery man's heroic efforts to save a woman and her child received widespread praise. The clip shows the man inside the elevator with the woman holding her infant. The lift begins to shake and eventually stops operating. The man then hurries to protect the mother and her child from any imminent threat. He also keeps pressing the button to open the lift doors. Finally, when the elevator doors open, he carefully escorts the woman and her baby.

5. Broke Swiggy delivery agent finds a new job thanks to a customer

Priyanshi Chandel, Marketing Manager at a tech company called Flash shared about a Swiggy delivery agent on LinkedIn. She wrote how the agent had to walk three kilometres to bring her order. The agent told Chandel that he is a BTech graduate and has worked earlier with BYJU's and Ninjacart. He also shared that his flatmate stole his money and he had nothing left on him. After hearing the man's plight, Chandel requested netizens to help him find a better job. Thanks to her post, the man found a new venture to take on.

Woman's post on LinkedIn.

What are your thoughts on these acts of kindness?