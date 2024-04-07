SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch dubs IIM Ahmedabad her 'maayka', reveals a college professor

Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), recently visited the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and called it her "maayka". Promila Agarwal, a professor at IIM, took X to share about her visit and posted a few pictures with Madhabi Puri Buch. In her tweet, she also added how "loving" and "chilled out" the SEBI chairperson was when the two met. Snapshot of Madhabi Puri Buch with IIM professor Promila Agarwal. (X/@Promila Agarwal)

"She turned out to be total love and chilled out (unregulated). Met everyone with so much attention & genuine warmth. Me: GM Ms Madhabi, welcome back to IIMA. She: Welcome? Ye toh mera maayka hai (This is like my parents' house)" wrote Promila Agarwal in her tweet. Alongside, she also added two pictures with Madhabi Puri Buch. (Also Read: Sebi chief's 'froth' warning: There is a risk of bubble in stock market)

An individual wrote, "Great frame. She is doing a wonderful job."

A second said, "Madam likes to comment on valuations. Please ask her to declare that Indian markets are highly undervalued."

"Great pics! So nice to see both women in sarees," posted a third.

While at IIM-A's annual convocation, Madhabi Puri Buch said, "I have a long list of colleagues as well as bosses who will testify to the fact that I am not only a very difficult boss to work with but an almost impossible subordinate to work with because I just won't give up. Until a problem has been dissected to the last degree, I will not give up."