News updates from HT: Singapore to resume flights to India from today and all the latest news

From today, Singapore to resume flights to India. Details here

From Monday, Singapore will resume commercial flights with India through its vaccinated travel lane (VTL) facility with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. Read more

'Unfortunately for him, we have an extremely special player': Rathour hails India's 'ideal team man' for gritty knock

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour was all praise for India's "ideal team man" Wriddhiman Saha following the veteran's gritty half-century knock against New Zealand on day 4 of the first Test in Kanpur, but admitted him being unfortunate owing to the presence of "extremely special player" Rishabh Pant, who has been rested from the Test series. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan gives Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Sanjana's husband a side-eye after he compares her with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday to promote his upcoming film Bob Biswas. During the episode, the actor was shown a clip of a contestant named Sanjana and her husband praising her. Read more

Stars honour Virgil Abloh: Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Sonam Kapoor, Hailey Bieber, David Beckham and more pay tributes

The fashion industry and biggest celebrities from all around the world are mourning the untimely death of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of fashion line Off-White. Read more

Omar reveals reason for 'revival in militancy' in Kashmir, hits out at Modi govt

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has lashed out at Centre for 'revival of militancy' in Kashmir. Omar, who was J&K Chief Minister between 2009 and 2014, said the militancy is back to Kashmir despite art 370 removal. Watch here

