Nijjar murder suspects never left Canada, to be arrested soon: Report

Canada's The Globe and Mail reported that the two men believed to have shot Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar never left Canada and are going to be arrested soon. Citing sources, the report said the two suspects have been under police surveillance for months and are now very close to being arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The police will explain the alleged assassins' involvement and that of the Indian government when charges are laid against the two men, the report said. Canadian media reported that police is very close to arresting the suspects of Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing.

The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 outside a Gurdwara in Surrey dented India-Canada relationship after Canada PM Justin Trudeau alleged that India had a role in Nijjar's assassination. India rejected the charge and a diplomatic fall-out followed. India temporarily suspended visa operations in Canada and sent back 41 Canadian diplomats posted in India, accusing them of interfering in India's internal affairs.

New Delhi said Canada has become a haven for Khalistani terrorists and despite India's nudge, the Canadian government did not crack down on these elements. India, on the other hand, is ready to cooperate with the investigation into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder.

Meanwhile, the United States charged an Indian man, Nikhil Gupta, with conspiracy to murder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Following the US indictment, the Canada PM said he believed that India's relations with Canada may have undergone a tonal shift. The U.S. indictment appears to have convinced the Indian government to adopt a more sober tone, said Trudeau.

"I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can't bluster their way through this and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," Trudeau said.

In a recent interview with Financial Times, PM Modi spoke on US allegations and said India will look into any information it receives on its alleged links to the foiled plot to murder the Sik separatist leader in the United States. "If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," PM Modi said.