Nitin Gadkari lays foundation of NH projects in Telangana

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the central government is prioritising infrastructure development across the country, recognising it as a cornerstone of national progress.

Speaking at a meeting after laying the foundation stones for various national highway projects worth about ₹3,900 crore in Komaram Bheem district of Telangana, Gadkari said infrastructure development is a hallmark feature of developed countries. “Agriculture, employment, transport, and infrastructure are the pillars of national progress,” he said.

The Union minister said the central government was undertaking key infrastructure projects to enhance inter-state connectivity. This includes the construction of bridges and underground tunnels in challenging terrains.

Gadkar said under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the central government was accelerating road-building efforts to support economic growth, reduce travel time, and enhance rural connectivity.

He announced several upcoming projects to improve road connectivity between Telangana and Maharashtra and to link important spiritual destinations like Bhadradri, Basara, and Medaram via highways. He added that the Centre is fully committed to the development of Telangana.

Gadkari also revealed plans for a new greenfield road from Suryapet to Devarapalli and the construction of the Vijayawada-Nagpur corridor. Additionally, he assured that the expansion of the Jagityala-Karimnagar highway will be expedited.

Union coal minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, national highway development has significantly advanced across the country, including in Telangana, where 32 districts are now connected by national highways.

He highlighted that over 5,000 km of highways have been constructed in the state under the leadership of Gadkari. The latest addition includes projects worth ₹3,900 crore in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts.

Kishan Reddy also noted progress in railway connectivity, industrial development, and energy projects. These include the Kazipet railway coach factory, Ramagundam power and fertiliser projects, and one of the seven national textile parks allotted to Telangana.

Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay said infrastructure development under the Modi government has transformed backward regions like Adilabad. He appreciated the Centre’s commitment to connectivity, industry, and social welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and free food grain distribution.

Telangana panchayat raj minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, along with members of Parliament and the legislative Assembly participated in the program along with other attendees.

Later in the evening, Gadkari inaugurated a flyovers on the Hyderabad-Mumbai national highway and on the Hyderabad-Bhupalpatnam national highway.