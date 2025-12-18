Nitish Kumar has done nothing wrong, says BJP's Giriraj Singh on Bihar CM's viral video

Amid the ongoing controversy over viral video of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar involving a Muslim woman with a veil, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday defended the CM's action, saying he "acted like a guardian". Union Minister Giriraj Singh arrives for the ongoing Winter Session at Parliament premises, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

"If you are going to get a passport, do you not show your face? When you go to the airport, do you not show your face?" Giriraj wondered, adding, "If someone goes to collect their appointment letter, will they not show their face?"

The Begusarai MP's defence came after Nitish, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, landed in a controversy after a video went viral purportedly showing him pulling down a woman's veil during a recent government event at the chief minister’s secretariat in Patna, where Ayush doctors had gathered to receive their letters of appointment.

When the woman came up to collect her letter from the chief minister, Nitish saw her 'naqab', said “what is this” and then removed the veil, according to reports and as seen in the purported video going viral on social media.

While the opposition parties asked the Bihar CM for an unconditional apology, Giriraj asked, "Is this an Islamic nation. Nitish Kumar acted as a Guardian. When you go for passport (appointment), don't you show your face...Nitish Kumar did the right thing."

On a question that the woman had refused to take up the job following the incident, Giriraj said, "Whether she refuses the job or goes to hell, that's her choice (Woh refuse kare ya jahannum mein jaye)."

While the RJD made a scathing attack at Nitish, the Bihar Congress has demanded his resignation over the alleged action.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also said that Kumar should apologise to the woman doctor. While speaking to reporters here, Abdullah wondered what was the need for the Bihar CM to touch woman's clothes.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has sought to clamp down on the controversy by saying that the ruling NDA in the state has always worked for empowerment of women.

"Women have always been respected by our CM, who has made huge efforts for the empowerment of Matri Shakti," the senior BJP leader said.