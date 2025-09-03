Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
No concrete official information, says Manipur BJP leader on possible PM visit

ByThomas Ngangom
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 10:43 pm IST

BJP leader in Manipur says there's no official info on PM Modi's visit amid unrest, but if he comes, he'll bring solutions. Tensions remain high.

IMPHAL: A senior leader of Manipur’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Wednesday responded to speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, saying the party did not have any concrete official information on this.

Security personnel stands guard during the farming season to prevent any untoward incidents in Imphal in July (ANI)
Security personnel stands guard during the farming season to prevent any untoward incidents in Imphal in July (ANI)

“We do not have any concrete official information or schedule of the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur, but if he comes, he will surely bring a solution to the unrest,” said Manipur BJP general secretary K Sarat Kumar.

To a question on the timing of the possible visit, Sarat Kumar replied, “I do not have any idea about it, but if the Centre wants, anything can happen anytime.”

There have been swirling rumours in Manipur about the possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit the state after reports that the administration has been preparing for a VVIP visit. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February following the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the chief minister’s post.

According to one account, PM Modi is expected to visit the state on September 13.

Congress MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said when he comes, the prime minister must apologise to the people of Manipur for not showing up.

The Meitei–Kuki conflict, which began in May last year, has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people. Large-scale arson destroyed homes and forced people to remain confined to segregated areas. The Meitei community cannot travel beyond the valley districts, while the Kuki-Zo community cannot enter the valley. Many displaced families remain unable to return to their original homes.

Though the clashes have largely subsided, fears of fresh outbreaks persist.

The Kuki-Zo community continues to demand a separate administration under the Union government, while Meitei groups press for the removal of “illegal immigrants” from among the Kuki-Zo, whom they blame for triggering the violence.

