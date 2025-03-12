No objection to decision on New Collective Quantified Goal at COP29: Azerbaijan lead negotiator

New Delhi: There was no formal objection to the decision on the New Collective Quantified Goal at COP29 in Baku last year, Yalchin Rafiyev, Lead Negotiator for COP29 Azerbaijan said in among the first comments by the organisers on the controversial climax to the talks. Activists participate in a demonstration for climate finance at the COP29 UN Climate Summit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov 21, 2024. (AP)

HT reported on November 25 that the COP29 climate talks ended in unprecedented acrimony even as India led a fierce pushback against what it called a “stage-managed” climate finance deal, moments after the Azerbaijan Presidency hastily gavelled through a contentious proposal amid celebrations, with UN and COP29 Presidency officials embracing.

India sought the floor before the decision was adopted but the cue was not given to India. This led to gavelling of an NCQG text which decided to set a goal of at least $300 billion per year by 2035 for developing country parties for climate action, with developed countries “taking the lead” in contributing. India was the first to reject the decision for not reflecting the priorities of the Global South — a dismissal since endorsed by several developing countries and blocs including the Like-Minded Developing Countries and Nigeria.

But Rafiyev insisted that the deal was acceptable to everyone.

“We have not seen any party until the last moment and even after the adoption (of NCQG decision) that wanted to object the decision,” he added in an interview.

“At that time, I do not think it was the developing countries who were not happy with the outcome because starting point for discussions was $250 billion then we managed to increase it significantly to $300 billion and at the same time we have the $1.3 trillion roadmap that can be operationalised,” he said.

“Since the very beginning of the COP process we have ensured the process is as inclusive as possible created space for all parties to engage in discussions and to figure out what could be the best way to achieve consensus. There were plenty of opportunities that were arranged. Some new ones were also added including a retreat ahead of COP, an unofficial gathering of all heads of delegations where we had a chance to openly exchange our views on what we are expecting in terms of quantum and the qualitative elements of the new decision. During the whole two weeks, all countries and all negotiating groups including those representing developing countries have taken part in focused group decisions, every single party had the opportunity to be heard,” he insisted.

Indian officials who did not wish to be named said what happened during the closing plenary is there for everyone to see. “Member of the Indian delegation had already made it clear what they objected to in their interjection. They had asked for the floor before the decision was gavelled,” one of them added.

Rafiyev added that last year was a very challenging year and yet COP29 managed to deliver an agreement. “The COP process was very difficult. There were elections in 60 countries. Some of those elections resulted in significant change in the attitude of concerned governments towards climate action. When we are together collectively, we manage to get the results..., by agreeing to NCQG, other important decisions such as operationalising the loss and damage fund, high integrity carbon markets etc.”

He also made light of the US’ withdrawal from the Paris agreement and IPCC. “Baku finance target is a collective target for all parties for next ten years. It’s bigger than any single party and longer than any single election cycle.”

He added that China and the UK are gradually coming forward to lead the conversation on climate change. “The process is a multilateral process. Not a one party dominated. Some countries in developing and developed country groups can be more vocal and proactive. For example, UK’s new government wants to lead the conversation. We are also seeing China being very dedicated to its commitments.”

Rafiyev also said it is not as if developed countries had their way at Baku. When developed countries proposed a goal of $250 billion, COP29 Presidency was clear that they needed to go further, he added. “We are proud of our work to increase that to $300 billion. This goal was never intended to solve the entire climate crisis.”