‘No one will be spared…’: Shiv Sainiks vandalise rebel MLA's Pune office | Video

Maharashtra crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde had alleged that the security cover to the families of legislators camping with him had been withdrawn. The Maharashtra government has rejected the charges.
Office of MLA Tanaji Sawant vandalized by Shivsena workers in Balaji nagar, Pune.(HT Photo)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Sena workers are seen breaking the window panes while shouting slogans against Sawant, who is currently camping with Eknath Shinde in Guwahati.

“Our party worker vandalised Tanaji Sawant's office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked... No one will be spared,” Sanjay More, Pune city head, Shiv Sena told ANI.

This is not the first instance when the offices of rebel Sena MLAs have been attacked. On Friday, the Sainiks vandalised the hoardings of rebel Sena MLAs in Mumbai. In the city's Kurla area, the hoarding MLA Mangesh Kudalkar was damaged. In another incident, the poster of legislator Dilip Lande was smeared with ink.

Maharashtra political crisis: LIVE COVERAGE

The incident of vandalism at Sawant's office comes after rebel MLA Eknath Shinde in a letter alleged that the security cover to the families of legislators was withdrawn, calling it an ‘act of revenge’. However, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil denied having issued any such order.

The Maharashtra Police has been on alert amid reports of Shiv Sainiks taking on streets as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government struggles with numbers after 38 MLAs are camping in BJP-ruled Assam.

The Shiv Sena has sent the names of 16 rebel MLAs to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them, a senior leader said. The party will also issue notices to 16 MLAs of the rebel faction and ask them to respond by Monday, Sena MP Arvind Sawant said.

