Maharashtra crisis LIVE: CM Uddhav Thackeray's fiery message as rebels move to forestall disqualification bids

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, who was elected leader by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, said "a big national party" has told him that his decision was "historic" and they will be present whenever he needs them.
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Taking dissident Shiv Sena MLAs head on, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused them of betrayal and challenged them to try and wean away common party workers.
He also slammed rebel leader Eknath Shinde and tore into the BJP, saying it wants to "finish off" his outfit and does not want to share its Hindu votebank.
Meanwhile, the Assam unit of the Congress staged demonstrations near a luxury hotel in Guwahati - where rebels are staying - demanding that they leave the north-eastern state as it is reeling under a devastating flood.
This as Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday said that the party has "nothing to do" with the problems faced by Shiv Sena due to revolt by a section of its MLAs. His remarks came a day after rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said he has the support of a "big national party".
Jun 25, 2022 05:42 AM IST
'They have betrayed the saffron flag,' says Sena, seeking disqualification of 4 more MLAs
The Shiv Sena will send notices to rebels soon as it seeks disqualification of four more MLAs, news agency PTI reported.
“Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended party meeting on Wednesday evening here in Mumbai," said Sena MP Arvind Sawant. “Now, only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can decide about allowing their return to Sena, otherwise party doors are closed for them forever. They have betrayed the saffron flag," Sawant added.
Jun 25, 2022 05:32 AM IST
‘Backstabbed by own’: Uddhav makes fiery, emotional appeals
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a broadside at Shiv Sena leaders who have rebelled against his leadership and could topple the government, making two speeches on Friday in which he described the defectors as “backstabbers”, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and invoked his father’s legacy to project himself as the party’s true leader.
