'Stop bleating like a goat…': Raut slams BJP leaders amid Maharashtra crisis

Shiv Sena strongman Sanjay Raut on Saturday ripped into the Bharatiya Janata Party - which the Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party accuse of engineering Eknath Shinde's revolt - demanding its leaders 'stop bleating like a goat', according to news agency ANI. Raut also warned the rebels - stashed in a luxury hotel in BJP-ruled Assam - that 'the people's patience is wearing thin'.

"Outside Maharashtra, you are eagles. But the people's patience is wearing thin. Right now Shiv Sainiks have not come out on the streets. If they do, the streets will be on fire," a combative Raut said, responding to statements by rebel MLAs about chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

To BJP leaders hinting at a floor test to force the Sena's hand, he said: "Stop bleating like a goat. During our meeting last night (with NCP chief Sharad Pawar) we received a call from 10 rebel MLAs... "

"Come to the floor of the House, and we will know who is stronger."

Raut also warned rivals - BJP and rebel MLAs led by Shinde - his party could not be broken 'with money' - a reference to claims the BJP has paid off the rebels.

"The party is very big and cannot be hijacked with such ease. It's been made with our blood. Many sacrificed... No one can break it with money," he warned.

Raut's warning came after he tweeted a Rudyard Kipling quote: "Beware of overconcern for money, or position or glory. Someday you will meet a man who cares for none of these things. Then you will know how poor you are."

The crisis in Maharashtra - which erupted four days ago after a group of Sena MLAs fled to Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat - has shown no signs of resolution yet.

On Friday a teary-eyed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called the rebels 'backstabbers' and accused the BJP of instigating the revolt.

READ: 'Backstabbed by my own': Uddhav makes fiery, emotional appeals

Thackeray also underlined his offer from earlier this week - to quit as chief minister so long as the rebels meet him face-to-face in Mumbai.

READ: Ready with resignation letter, come meet me, Uddhav dares rebels

Shinde responded this morning by writing to the chief minister to condemn the 'malicious withdrawal of security' for rebel MLA's families.

Raut hit back immediately, saying, You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same."

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON