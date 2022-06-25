Eknath Shinde claims security to families of rebel MLAs removed, cries revenge by MVA

Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray had withdrawn the security cover provided to his family and those of other MLAs camping with him in Guwahati.



Shinde tweeted the letter addressed to Thackeray, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil, director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and all the police commissioners, Shinde alleged malicious withdrawal of security cover to the family members of the MLAs.



“That we are current sitting MLAs, however, the security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge. Needless to mention, this sinister move is another attempt to break our resolve and arm twist us to give into the demands of the MVA government comprising the NCP and INC goons,” Shinde said in the letter.

The rebel MLA also alleged that the constituent parties of MVA alliance are instigating their cadres to resort to violence against the legislators. He warned that if any harm occurs to the family members of the legislators, top leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and Sena MP Sanjay Raut will be responsible.



However, the Maharashtra government denied issuing any such order. “Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless,” Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said.



Reacting to Shinde's letter, Raut said,"You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same." The rebel MLA's allegation at the Sena top brass comes ahead of the party's executive meet at 1 pm.

“We'll sit together at meeting, discuss party's expansion, and its future. Party is very big, & cannot be hijacked with such ease. It's been made with our blood. Several sacrificed to make it. No one can break it with money,” Raut said.

