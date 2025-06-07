No single entity can claim credit for India’s freedom: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that “no single entity” can claim “exclusive credit” for the “monumental achievement” of India’s freedom from the British, underlining it was a result of the actions of countless individuals and groups. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the release of two books 'Sangh Jeevan' - Part 1 and 2, authored by senior Sangh volunteer Ramchandra Devatare, in Nagpur, on Friday. (PTI)

Bhagwat, speaking at a book release in Nagpur late on Friday, emphasised that the freedom movement began with the 1857 uprising, which ignited a struggle that led to India’s liberation. “Discussions about how the country gained its independence often overlook a crucial truth. It was not due to one person. The flames of the freedom struggle were ignited across the nation after 1857...,” he said.

Bhagwat cited contributions of countless individuals and groups to the independence, dismissing the notion that a single entity could claim “exclusive credit” for this achievement, without naming anyone.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fount, RSS, have sought to counter the criticism of the latter’s role in the freedom movement.

Critics have long targeted the RSS for staying away from the freedom movement, even as its supporters argue it had a significant role, citing the involvement of leaders such as founder KB Hedgewar in the anti-colonial struggle under the influence of Lokmanya Tilak. Hegdewar, who was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment for an anti-British speech in 1921, was also jailed for his involvement in the 1930 movement against the British salt monopoly.

The RSS has argued that it focused on building a unified society, as social divisions led to India’s subjugation, to counter criticism over its absence from the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Critics argue that the writings of RSS leader MS Golwalkar, who called the anti-colonial movement reactionary and temporary and believed the real internal enemies needed to be fought, show that fighting the British was not the priority. They say RSS’s aim was not the end of British rule but the establishment of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, putting it at odds with a secular national movement under the then umbrella organisation Congress.

On Friday, Bhagwat also elaborated on the RSS’s role and philosophy and said many who speak of its merits and flaws may not be familiar with it. “Those who take the time to understand our organisation often say they are impressed and have learned much.” He added that RSS derives its strength from the sacrifices of dedicated volunteers guided by collective decision-making.

Bhagwat sought to address common misconceptions and insisted that it is not about individual accolades but the collective action of RSS members that is significant. “The highest rank in the RSS is that of the ordinary volunteer,” he said.

Bhagwat said dedicated members serving selflessly amid everyday life carry out the RSS’s true work. He encouraged volunteers to expand their belonging networks and engage in selfless service. Bhagwat said that true happiness comes from identifying lasting fulfilment in helping others. “Selfless service is the paramount goal for each [RSS] volunteer,” he said.

Bhagwat said a volunteer’s life is full of emotions while living among the people and performing their duty. “But his experiences are extraordinary while remaining in an ordinary state,” he said. “Whether anyone comes or not, he goes to the RSS shakha [gathering] daily, putting aside his problems, and helping others.”

He said young RSS volunteers selflessly supported the armed forces by providing essential supplies during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. “These acts of bravery and service may not have received widespread recognition, but they are integral lessons shared within the RSS,” said Bhagwat.