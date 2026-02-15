‘Not together, alas!’: Shashi Tharoor jokes over not sharing stage with Priyanka Chopra at Harvard event
In a post that named him and Priyanka as speakers, Shashi Tharoor jokingly expressed regret that he did not share the stage with her at the programme.
Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday responded humorously to a post that mentioned him and popular actor Priyanka Chopra as speakers for the India Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the United States.
The conference on Indian business, policy, and culture aims to serve as a forum to discuss the South Asian country’s rich diversity and reflect the nation’s emergence as a key global player, according to its official website. Organised by the students at Harvard, this year’s conference was held on February 14 and 15.
How Tharoor reacted to the post mentioning Priyanka
The conference, focused on India’s changing place in world affairs, had a distinguished panel of speakers, including the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, actor and producer Priyanka Chopra, and Mahima Kaul, Director of Global Affairs at Netflix India.
Notably, apart from being an actor and producer, Priyanka is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
He wrote on X, “But not together, alas!” indicating that the two speakers spoke at the event separately.
Netizens react to Tharoor’s post
The Congress leader’s witty message on X was met with more humorous replies and memes from users in the comments section.
“Thankfully, the organisers realised the pitfall in the NICK of time,” one user wrote on X, playfully referring to Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas.
A second user wrote, “Hahahaha, still young at heart; age is just a number,” while a third person wrote, “Probably, the first time you missed a chance to exude your charm. Nick is lucky”.
Tharoor at India Conference 2026
This year’s theme, “The India We Imagine”, featured speakers sharing thoughts on the ideas, challenges and opportunities shaping India’s future.
Tharoor’s daughter-in-law, Bhumi Tharoor, and son, Ishaan Tharoor, also attended and spoke on diaspora issues and global geopolitics, respectively. “Wonderful to see the packed houses and the amazing level of interest from attendees in all matters Indian!” the Congress MP said on X.
In another post, Tharoor wrote, “I found the level of interest in our country, and passion for its future, amongst the young people present, to be both inspiring and gratifying. Congratulations to the student organisers (last pic) on doing an extraordinary job!”