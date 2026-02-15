‘Not together, alas!’: Shashi Tharoor jokes over not sharing stage with Priyanka Chopra at Harvard event

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday responded humorously to a post that mentioned him and popular actor Priyanka Chopra as speakers for the India Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the United States. The conference had a distinguished panel of speakers, including Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra. (PTI/Reuters)

The conference on Indian business, policy, and culture aims to serve as a forum to discuss the South Asian country’s rich diversity and reflect the nation’s emergence as a key global player, according to its official website. Organised by the students at Harvard, this year’s conference was held on February 14 and 15.

ALSO READ | ‘Pre-committed purchase agreement’: Shashi Tharoor slams govt on India-US trade deal How Tharoor reacted to the post mentioning Priyanka The conference, focused on India’s changing place in world affairs, had a distinguished panel of speakers, including the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, actor and producer Priyanka Chopra, and Mahima Kaul, Director of Global Affairs at Netflix India.

Notably, apart from being an actor and producer, Priyanka is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

In a post that named him and Priyanka as speakers, Tharoor jokingly expressed regret that he did not share the stage with her at the programme.

He wrote on X, “But not together, alas!” indicating that the two speakers spoke at the event separately.