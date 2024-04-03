Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi, out on bail, thrashes man in viral video

Nuh violence accused cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was out on bail, has been caught on camera beating up a man with a stick in a video that has gone viral. According to reports, the man was "luring two young girls into his room with malicious intentions", and Bittu's gang brought the man to teach him a "lesson". A cop was seen standing in the video. Hindustan Time has not independently verified the video. Screenshot from the viral video of Bittu Banjrangi thrashing a man with a stick in front of his residence.

The incident took place outside Bajrangi's house where as his associates pinned the man down, Bittu thrashed him with a stick. According to reports, no complaint was filed in connection with the case.

On June 31, 2023, Haryana's Nuh district witnessed communal clashes in which six people, including two home guards and a mosque cleric, died. Bittu Bajrangi was named as an accused as he posted inflammatory remarks on social media leading to the communal clashes. On August 15, Bittu Bajrangi was arrested in connection with the case. Two weeks later, he was granted bail.

Bittu Bajrangi is a self-declared cow vigilante and has been running his vigilante group for the last three to four years. 45-year-old Bajrangi is a fruit and vegetable trader at the Ghazipur market and Dabua market in Faridabad.

Ahead of the violence in Nuh, Bittu was accused of making inflammatory speeches on social media and brandishing weapons in public. VHP said it had no connection with Bittu Bajrangi and his vigilante group. "Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi, who is said to be a Bajrang Dal worker, has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate," the right-wing outfit said in a statement.