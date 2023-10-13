News / India News / Number Theory: Has the NPA crisis killed India's animal spirits?

Number Theory: Has the NPA crisis killed India's animal spirits?

ByRoshan Kishore
Oct 13, 2023 08:52 AM IST

This is the second of a two-part series on macroeconomic lessons from India’s bad loan crisis. The first part looked at the mechanics of fall in NPAs.

The first part of this series looked at the significant reduction in Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in India’s banking system. While a fall in creation of new NPAs has helped, the write-off of bad loans and recapitalization of government banks using taxpayer’s money has also played a big role in bringing down NPAs. Are write-offs and fiscal recapitalization of banks a closed chapter in India’s bad loan saga in the last decade? There is good reason to argue that the scars of India’s bad loan crisis have also led to subdued investment spending in the economy, which also means weaker tailwinds for current and future economic growth. Here are four charts which explain this argument in detail. 

HT Image
HT Image
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out