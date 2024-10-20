Objectionable post sparks protests in UP's Budhana, suspect held

Meerut: Tension gripped Budhana town of Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday night as hundreds of members of the Muslim community took to the streets in protest against allegedly objectionable religious comments made by a person on social media. Blocking the main road, they demanded immediate arrest of the person who made the objectionable comments.(X)

Police arrested the suspect after city president of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind Aas Mohammad lodged a complaint at the Budhana police station.

Subdivisional magistrate Rajkumar said, "A case has been registered against the accused Akhilesh Tyagi and he was arrested on the complaint of Aas Mohammad.”

The protesters returned home after the arrest but were back on the roads and marched towards the Budhana police station after rumours that the police had released the accused.

Circle officer of Budhana Gajendra Pal Singh and SDM Rajkumar reached the spot along with police personnel and tried to convince the protesters that the accused was in police custody.

The officials took a few influential people from among the protesters to the Budhana police station to show them that the accused was in custody.

The protesters returned home for a second time after these influential people confirmed that the accused was indeed in police custody.

“The situation is under control and additional forces have been deployed in the area,” SDM Rajkumar said.