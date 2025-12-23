Search
Odisha orders special audit into purchase, customisation of vehicles for over 12 crore

ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 07:06 am IST

Odisha's forest minister ordered a special audit into the ₹12.02 crore purchase and modification of 51 Mahindra Thars amid allegations of irregularities.

Odisha forest and environment minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia has ordered a special audit into alleged irregularities in the controversial purchase and customisation of 51 Mahindra Thar worth 12.02 crore.

Khuntia directed the additional chief secretary of the forest, environment and climate change department to fast-track the special audit by the accountant general (A&E), Odisha, leaving no scope for delay in probing what has become a political flashpoint in the state.

The vehicles were bought for 7 crore, with each vehicle priced at 14 lakh. However, an additional 5.02 crore was later spent on renovating and modifying the vehicles, the minister had informed.

A senior official familiar with the matter said the audit team would “leave no stone unturned” in determining whether due procedure was followed when sanctioning the substantial customisation costs, whether the finance department’s clearance was obtained, and whether the 21 add-ons fitted in each vehicle were genuinely necessary or an extravagant use of public funds.

“We will scrutinise whether any external agencies played a role in inflating costs. If anyone is found guilty of wrongdoing, action will be taken strictly as per rules,” the official cautioned, suggesting that disciplinary action could follow if irregularities are confirmed.

The modifications — intended to enhance patrolling efficiency, surveillance, emergency response, and firefighting capability in challenging forest terrain — have come under scrutiny after the issue was raised in the assembly in March when opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) member Arun Kumar Sahoo wanted to know about the procurement of the vehicles and additional spending for upgrading them. Facing mounting pressure from media reports and pointed questions in the assembly, Khuntia had earlier clarified that the modifications were approved based on ground-level requisitions from divisional forest officers to meet operational needs in inaccessible areas.

