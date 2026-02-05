Bhubaneswar/Koraput, Odisha Police on Thursday declared Koraput district "naxal-free" following the surrender of an area committee member of the banned CPI , officials said. Odisha Police declares Koraput district 'naxal-free'

The surrendered cadre was identified as Mamata Podiami , also known as Mamita and Soni, a resident of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. She was carrying a bounty of ₹5.5 lakh, police said.

DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh said the woman surrendered along with an SLR rifle.

"She will be entitled to financial assistance of ₹5.5 lakh announced on her head, along with an additional ₹1.65 lakh for surrendering the weapon. Besides, she will get all benefits under the state's surrender and rehabilitation policy," the DIG said.

"After her surrender, Koraput is now a naxal-free district," the DIG said, urging the remaining cadres in other areas of the state to join the mainstream and lead a dignified life.

"I appeal to the CPI cadres and leaders to come and join the mainstream society. The Odisha government assures that all cadres who choose to surrender will receive full support, protection and assistance under the comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration programme, enabling them to rebuild their lives in a peaceful and dignified manner," DGP Y B Khurania said.

Koraput, which had witnessed several incidents of Left Wing Extremism in the past, has seen a marked improvement in law and order in recent years, with tourists from across the country visiting its forests, hills and waterfalls, an official said.

The district had witnessed a major Maoist attack in April 2009, when rebels laid siege to Damonjodi town. Eleven CISF personnel and four Maoists were killed in a gunfight following an attack on an armoury and bauxite mining facilities of the public sector NALCO at Panchpatmali.

With this development, Koraput has become the fourth district under the south-western police range, after Malkangiri, Nuapada and Nabarangpur, to achieve "Naxal-free" status, police said.

