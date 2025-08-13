Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Odisha to restructure gram panchayats ahead of 2027 rural polls

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 10:57 pm IST

Naik’s statement came a day after governor Hari Babu Kambhampati suggested that the state government restructure panchayats

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced plans to restructure panchayats across the state to strengthen local governance and ensure that central and state government schemes effectively reach beneficiaries at the grassroots level.

Panchayati raj minister Rabi Narayan Nayak said the state has decided to restructure the gram panchayats before the three-tier panchayati raj elections and also restructure blocks ahead of the 2029 general elections for Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly (X/DrHariBabuK)
Panchayati raj minister Rabi Narayan Nayak said the state has decided to restructure the gram panchayats before the three-tier panchayati raj elections and also restructure blocks ahead of the 2029 general elections for Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly (X/DrHariBabuK)

Panchayati raj minister Rabi Nayak said the exercise will be conducted ahead of the 2027 panchayat elections.

He also stated that the restructuring at the block level would be implemented subsequently, prior to the general elections, ensuring that administrative and electoral units are updated systematically.

“In the coming days, we have decided that a panchayat reorganisation will be conducted. The move will be done in accordance with people’s wishes and for maximum development of the block or panchayat,” he said.

Officials said there would be a massive overhaul of village boundaries with 1,635 new revenue villages expected to be notified shortly. To ensure clarity in administrative records, the government has issued a standard operating procedure to ensure clear and non-overlapping demarcation of village boundaries.

A special committee will be formed to prepare the blueprint for reorganisation, outlining changes in administrative boundaries, governance structure, and resource allocation. The process will also take into account population growth, accessibility, and the need for improved local administration, he said.

The state aims to enhance the efficiency of panchayati governance and ensure that each beneficiary receives government services in a timely manner.

Odisha governor Haribabu Kambhampati had earlier emphasised strengthening gram panchayats for the successful implementation of both central and state development schemes. The committee will ensure that local units are expanded where necessary to accommodate future growth and service delivery needs.

