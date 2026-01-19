Oil, defence, AI: What Modi, Al Nahyan discussed during UAE President's 3-hour visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held extensive discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a brief yet substantive two-hour visit to India, with both leaders focusing on strengthening cooperation in areas such as nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, defence, energy security and counter-terrorism. The three-hour visit came amid heightened tensions in West Asia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the two leaders, who share an “extremely warm and close relationship”, held talks in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

The two countries announced a wide-ranging set of outcomes during Al Nahyan's 3-hour visit to India, with key agreements covering investment in Gujarat's Dholera Special Investment Region, a Strategic Defence Partnership, long-term LNG supply, space cooperation, trade expansion and civil nuclear collaboration.

Focus on AI and digital cooperation Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies emerged as key areas of cooperation. Both sides agreed to work together on setting up a supercomputing cluster in India and to explore UAE investments in data centres.

“It has been agreed in principle that C-DAC India and G-42 company of the UAE will collaborate to set up a supercomputing cluster in India. The initiative will be part of the AI India Mission and once established the facility be available to private and public sector for research, application development and commercial use,” the government statement said.

They also decided to examine the concept of “Digital Embassies”, based on mutually recognised sovereignty over digital infrastructure.

Sheikh Mohamed backed India’s proposal to host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

Defence and counter-terror cooperation The two countries signed a Letter of Intent to work towards a Strategic Defence Partnership.

The Foreign Secretary said the two sides set a target of USD 200 billion in annual trade by 2032. Bilateral trade stood at USD 84 billion in 2023–24.

Both countries strongly condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and reiterated that perpetrators and financiers must be held accountable. The two sides also resolved to significantly expand their defence ties.

Energy partnership strengthened India and the UAE welcomed a 10-year LNG supply agreement between HPCL and ADNOC Gas for the supply of 0.5 million tonnes annually from 2028, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a key energy partner for India.

The UAE is India’s second-largest supplier of LNG after Qatar.

The Foreign Secretary said that the two sides decided to explore a partnership in advanced nuclear technologies, including development of large nuclear reactors and small modular reactors, as well as cooperation in advanced reactor systems and nuclear power plant operations.