UAE President Al Nahyan arrives in Delhi amid Middle East tensions, to hold talks with PM Modi

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Al Nahyan's visit is on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges between the leaders of the two countries.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi for an official visit on Monday. Al Nahyan was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi airport.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said that the UAE leader's visit to India “illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship.”

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions,” the prime minister's social media post read.

The UAE President's visit to India is expected to last around two hours, where he will be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi later this evening.

Monday's visit is Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the United Arab Emirates, and his fifth visit to the country in the past decade.