Omicron: 'No vaccine, no entry’ campaign to kick off in Nashik from today

The district administration in Maharashtra's Nashik is implementing 'no vaccine, no entry' campaign starting Thursday under which people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-10) will not be allowed to enter commercial and public establishments, like malls, cinema halls, restaurants and government, public offices. The campaign is being implemented in a bid to increase the Covid-19 vaccination percentage in the district.

According to the guidelines, anyone who seeks to enter these places should at least be administered with on dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The announcement for the same was first made on December 16, after a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Nashik.

"The 'no vaccine-no entry' rule will be implemented in all government, semi-government and private offices, business and industrial establishments, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, theaters, cinema halls, lawns, marriage halls, APMCs and all other public establishments and programmes from December 23," the administration stated in the official order.

The campaign is also being launched in view of the rise in Omicron cases, the latest and three times more contagious mutation than its previous variants -- Delta, Delta Plus. "Although the danger posed by the Omicron variant of the virus is less, it spreads rapidly. Against this backdrop, the speed of vaccination will be increased in the district," said district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal in the meeting, according to an ANI report.

The responsibility of implementing the 'no vaccine-no entry' rule is on the heads of the concerned establishments, according to the guidelines. Those who are found in violation of the rules, may face strict action towards them.

Maharashtra has a total of 54 cases of Omicron, the second-highest after the national capital (57), according to the tally by the Union health ministry. It is followed by Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). Jammu and Kashmir has reported three Omicron cases, while Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have two cases each. Total the country has over 200 cases of Omicron.