‘Operation Indravati’ to evacuate stranded Indians in Haiti launched

India on Thursday launched 'Operation Indravati' to evacuate its citizens stranded in war-torn Haiti amid the intense fighting between the armed groups and the government, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said. 12 Indians evacuated today from Haiti under Operation Indravati(X/ @DrSJaishankar)

While sharing a photo of the 12 evacuated Indian nationals from Haiti, the union minister said in a post on X, “India begins Operation Indravati to evacuate its nationals from Haiti to the Dominican Republic. 12 Indians evacuated today. Fully committed to the security and well-being of our nationals abroad.”

Jaishankar informed that 12 citizens have been successfully rescued to the Caribbean nation Dominican Republic and further thanked its government for their support.

"Thank the Government of the Dominican Republic for their support," he said.

What's happening in Haiti?

The Caribbean nation of Haiti has been plagued by widespread gang violence for over two years since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. In the power vacuum that followed the assassination, the country’s de facto leader, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, assumed power, with the support of several nations.

Meanwhile, attempts to chart a political transition for Haiti have failed, and various armed groups launched coordinated attacks on key installations in Haiti in an attempt to force the resignation of the country's embattled PM Henry as Haiti has not held functional elections since 2019.

The violence between the armed groups and the government has impeded access to healthcare facilities, forced the closure of schools and worsened an already dire hunger crisis.

The situation deteriorated further last week when gunmen overwhelmed the main penitentiary in Port-au-Prince and another nearby prison, freeing thousands of inmates in a raid that left several people dead.

India in Haiti

India doesn't have an embassy in Haiti and the situation in the country is being monitored by the Indian mission at Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

There are between 75 and 90 Indians in Haiti and about 60 of them have registered with Indian authorities to return to India "if need be", External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing on March 15.

"We are ready to evacuate everybody," he said.