New Delhi: Opposition parties on Friday submitted a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking to move a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, people familiar with the matter said. Oppn submits fresh notice to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The notice, signed by 73 opposition MPs from 11 parties, accuse Kumar of “proved misbehaviour” which include “continued partisan asymmetry in the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct”, including the poll panel’s failure to act on complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “address to the nation” on April 18.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and TMC leader Sagarika Ghose submitted the notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.

“In the Rajya Sabha, 73 opposition MPs have just submitted a new notice of motion to their Secretary General to present an addressed resolution to the President of India, urging the removal from office of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar,” Ramesh said on X.

“This demand is based on proven misconduct arising from his actions and errors committed on March 15, 2026 and thereafter, which falls under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India when read with Article 124(4), as well as Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968,” he said.

The notice calls for an address to the President for Kumar’s removal, invoking provisions of the Constitution, the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.The MPs have cited a series of alleged actions and omissions by the CEC, which they claim cumulatively amount to misconduct of a “grave character”.

HT reached out to ECI officials, but they declined to comment on the matter.

The move comes days after similar notices submitted by opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were rejected by the respective presiding officers. It was the first time that a notice seeking the removal of a CEC was submitted in Parliament.