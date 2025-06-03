Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Over 1.6 lakh people affected in Manipur flood: Govt data

BySobhapati Samom
Jun 03, 2025 09:01 PM IST

So far, 3,917 persons have been evacuated to safer places, and 77 relief camps have been opened in rain-hit Manipur

IMPHAL: Flash flood due to breaching of the Imphal and Kongba rivers at multiple locations and overflowing of Imphal and Nambul rivers following non-stop rain for the past five days in the state has so far affected 1,64,879 people and damaged at least 35,193 houses across 643 localities, according to the latest Relief and Disaster Management report available on Tuesday.

A woman carrying her pet dog wades through a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Imphal East in Manipur on Sunday. (AFP)
A woman carrying her pet dog wades through a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Imphal East in Manipur on Sunday. (AFP)

Meanwhile, the body of a 55-year-old man, who went missing after being swept away by Abulok River in Imphal East district on Sunday, was recovered on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as one Takhellambam Ibochouba (Nongban),a resident of Leirenkabi in Imphal West district.

So far, 3,917 persons have been evacuated to safer places, and 77 relief camps have been opened. The badly affected districts are Imphal East,Senapati and Imphal West districts.

The water level of three major rivers– Imphal,Iril and Nambul, which pass through valley districts– has slowly receded till the filing of this report.

Hospital closed

In view of the severe flooding caused by incessant rainfall and its adverse impact on its campus, the state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) announced closure of the hospital “temporarily until further notice.”

An emergency meeting of JNIMS held on Tuesday took a decision in this regard, according to a public notice issued by its medical superintendent Prof Kh Lokeshwar Singh on Tuesday.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of the safety of patients, healthcare workers and hospital infrastructure. Emergency services, patient admission, and all non-essential medical services shall remain suspended during this period,” said the notice.

“The public is requested to co-operate and avoid visiting the hospital premises until restoration of normalcy. Updates regarding reopening and resumption of services will be issued as per assessment and improvement of conditions.”

On Sunday, the JNIMS hospital had postponed all the scheduled routine operations until the situation improved.

In response to the current flood scenario,the state health department has established a call centre (104) for any grievances related to health activities at flood affected sites, officials said.

The district administration has also deployed 16 health rapid response teams for Imphal East, Imphal West and Senapati districts, it added.

The functioning of a few private hospitals was also badly affected while a couple of privately owned diagnosis centres in the state capital also shortened their working hours due to flooding in the state.

Tuesday, June 03, 2025
