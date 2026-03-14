Sri Vijaya Puram, The Andaman and Nicobar Police has destroyed more than 6,000 kg of methamphetamine worth around ₹36,000 crore in a phased operation spread over nine months, officials said on Saturday. Over 6,000 kg of meth worth ₹36,000 crore destroyed in Andamans

The disposal process, which started from June 26, 2025 and was completed on March 12, 2026, is believed to be one of the largest drug destruction operations carried out in the country, they said.

The contraband had been seized earlier in a major anti-narcotics operation by the Indian Coast Guard on November 23, 2024, when a vessel with six Myanmarese crew members was intercepted in Indian waters near the islands.

Officials said over 6,000 kg of crystalline methamphetamine, packed in around 1,500 packets and estimated to be worth about ₹36,000 crore in the international market, was recovered from the vessel. Methamphetamine , also called 'crazy drug', is a powerful addictive substance that has been banned in India

The case was later handed over to the Andaman and Nicobar Police for investigation under the supervision of Director General of Police Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal.

An FIR was registered on November 26, 2024 under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

"Despite the enormous quantity involved, the entire disposal process was completed efficiently through meticulous planning, coordination and strict adherence to legal procedures under the DGP," a senior police official said.

He said the destruction of the contraband was carried out between June 25, 2025 and March 12, 2026 at the incineration facility of INHS Dhanvantri at Minnie Bay under the supervision of a high-level drug disposal committee.

The committee was chaired by DIGP Dr A Koan and included DIGP Jitendra Kumar Meena and SP Ravikant Kumar as members, the official said.

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