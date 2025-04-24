Pahalgam terror attack: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu dials PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Pahalgam Terror attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a chat with Benjamin Netanyahu.(AFP)

Netanyahu strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, including one foreign national, on Tuesday. Modi shared the barbaric nature of the attack and let the Israeli leader know about India’s resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson shared all the details in a post on X on Thursday.

"PM @netanyahu of Israel called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil. He expressed solidarity with the people of India and the families of the victims. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross-border terrorist attack and reiterated India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice", MEA said on X.

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam Terror attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district. The brutal incident turned a peaceful tourist destination into a scene of devastation, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others.

The assault is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

India getting international support over Pahalgam terror attack

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had earlier on Thursday received a call from French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot, during which the French leadership conveyed its solidarity with the people of India.

Several leaders from Canada also voiced their condemnation of the attack. Senator Leo Housakos, representing Quebec and former Speaker of the Senate of Canada, called the attack a "barbaric assault on faith and humanity" and urged swift justice.

"The massacre of Hindu tourists in India is not just terrorism - it's a barbaric assault on faith and humanity. The perpetrators must face swift and uncompromising justice. The world must not stay silent," Housakos posted.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney echoed the sentiment, calling the attack “a senseless and shocking act of violence”.

“Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families,” he added.

In response to the attack that happened on Tuesday, India convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The government resolved to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable and announced several retaliatory measures.

These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, cancelling Pakistani SAARC visa exemptions, and reducing diplomatic staff in both countries' missions.