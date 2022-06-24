Paramwesaran Iyer to take over as NITI Aayog chief

The Indian Administrative Service officer best known for his role in the Centre’s flagship Swachch Bharat Mission, Paramwesaran Iyer, will take over as the new chief of NITI Aayog, the Cabinet Appointments Committee said on Friday.

The 1981 Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, will assume charge of the government’s public policy think tank on the retirement of Amitabh Kant on June 30.

Iyer took voluntary retirement in 2009 after 17 years of service to join the water and sanitation initiatives at the World Bank. He served as secretary to the Government of India at the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, which fell under the newly formed Ministry of Jal Shakti, from March 2016 until August 2020, and led the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aimed at making India open defecation free.

“A former IAS officer, Iyer headed the innovative community-led Swajal Project in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the 1990s, has over twenty-five years of global experience in the water and sanitation sector and has worked in many countries, including Vietnam, China, Egypt and Lebanon. A fitness enthusiast, Iyer also served as road manager to his daughter and son on the pro tennis circuit during a two-year sabbatical from his professional career,” according to his author bio.

Kant, 66, helmed the organization since 2016. The 1980 Kerala cadre IAS officer is the author of Branding India: An Incredible Story (2009) and Incredible India 2.0: Synergies of Growth and Governance (2019) and edited The Path Ahead: Transformative Ideas for India (2018). At NITI Aayog, Kant drove the Aspirational Districts Program, which aims to improve the socio-economic outcomes in some of the most backward districts of the country through a mix of data-based governance, competitive federalism, and collaborations.