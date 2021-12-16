Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Cong issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

After a massive protest by the opposition in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and sloganeering in Rajya Sabha seeking revocation of the suspension of the 12 lawmakers, Parliament will meet for the winter session again on Thursday. A complete chaos ensued in the Lower House on Wednesday as opposition parties demanded the removal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ after investigators claimed that kiling of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was planned.
The disruptions delayed the passage of supplementary demand for grants and debates on climate change and price rise in the Lok Sabha while putting the debate on the Omicron variant in the Upper House on hold.
At the same time, the Union Cabinet approved a ₹76,000 crore policy boost for semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem to make India a global hub for hi-tech production.
The winter session of Parliament started on November 29 and will continue till December 23.
Dec 16, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Congress issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha today
The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip for all its party members in Rajya Sabha to be present in the House on Thursday. “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.
Notably, President Kovind is the only foreign head of state invited to join the celebrations which also coincides with birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Dhaka-New Delhi ties.
The two-day strike has been called by United Forum of Bank Unions. A meeting of bank unions with the government to find a solution to their demands remained inconclusive on Wednesday. The bank unions claim that nine lakh employees will take part in the nationwide strike.
It will be Parly's fourth visit to India since 2017. She had visited India in September last year primarily to attend a ceremony in Ambala that was held to induct the first batch of five Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force.
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a thumping victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal assembly elections in April this year. Since then, Banerjee has been uniting the opposition parties against the BJP for 2024 General Elections.
A senior BJP leader familiar with the development said the four-hour-long meeting which went past midnight, decided that the party will go all out against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, expose its failures, mishandling of the state finances, alleged anarchy by the ruling YSR Congress and blatant attacks on political rivals.
Odisha chief minister Patnaik said the state has made substantial improvement in the last two decades both in macroeconomic indicators and socio-economic indicators, adding that it needs a special dispensation from the Centre to catch up with the frontline states.
1987 batch IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal, who will take over as Odisha DGP on January 1 on a two-year term, will wear the khaki for the first time in decades. He joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1994 on central deputation.
Choe Jae Won (42) and Choi Yong Suk (47), the general manager and managing director, respectively, of Chowel India Private Limited and residents of Kancheepuram district were arrested in June 2019 on charges of GST fraud to the tune of ₹40 crore under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017.