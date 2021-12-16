Home / India News / Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Cong issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha
Live

Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Cong issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

  • Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned abruptly on Wednesday amid constant sloganeering by the Opposition.
&nbsp;Opposition MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
 Opposition MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.(ANI Photo)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

After a massive protest by the opposition in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and sloganeering in Rajya Sabha seeking revocation of the suspension of the 12 lawmakers, Parliament will meet for the winter session again on Thursday. A complete chaos ensued in the Lower House on Wednesday as opposition parties demanded the removal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ after investigators claimed that kiling of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was planned.

The disruptions delayed the passage of supplementary demand for grants and debates on climate change and price rise in the Lok Sabha while putting the debate on the Omicron variant in the Upper House on hold.

At the same time, the Union Cabinet approved a 76,000 crore policy boost for semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem to make India a global hub for hi-tech production.

The winter session of Parliament started on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 16, 2021 08:16 AM IST

    Congress issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha today

    The Congress on Wednesday issued a whip for all its party members in Rajya Sabha to be present in the House on Thursday. “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament winter session
india news

Parliament LIVE: Cong issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

  • Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned abruptly on Wednesday amid constant sloganeering by the Opposition.
&nbsp;Opposition MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.(ANI Photo)
 Opposition MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.(ANI Photo)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

50th Victory Day of Bangladesh: President Kovind to join celebrations today

  • Notably, President Kovind is the only foreign head of state invited to join the celebrations which also coincides with birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Dhaka-New Delhi ties.
President Ram Nath Kovind with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid in Dhaka.(ANI )
President Ram Nath Kovind with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid in Dhaka.(ANI )
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

2 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, operations still underway: J&K Police

This comes a day after a terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in Pulwama. He was later identified as a category A terrorist who worked for Hizbul Mujahideen.
The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Wednesday night.(Representative Photo/ANI)
The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Wednesday night.(Representative Photo/ANI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Delhi Police allows traffic movement at Singhu border

The roads have already been cleared for commuters at the Tikri border and traffic is plying on the stretch, police said.
The Singhu Border on Delhi-Chandigarh highway had been the epicentre of the farmers' movement against the three central farm laws.(ANI)
The Singhu Border on Delhi-Chandigarh highway had been the epicentre of the farmers' movement against the three central farm laws.(ANI)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

Public sector banks to go on strike from today: Know what services will be hit

The two-day strike has been called by United Forum of Bank Unions. A meeting of bank unions with the government to find a solution to their demands remained inconclusive on Wednesday. The bank unions claim that nine lakh employees will take part in the nationwide strike.
Bank unions want the government to scrap the plan to privatise two public sector lenders.(Reuters File Photo)
Bank unions want the government to scrap the plan to privatise two public sector lenders.(Reuters File Photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

French defence minister Florence Parly to arrive in India today

It will be Parly's fourth visit to India since 2017. She had visited India in September last year primarily to attend a ceremony in Ambala that was held to induct the first batch of five Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force.
Florence Parly will hold wide-ranging talks with her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Friday to enhance defence and security ties between the two countries(AFP Photo)
Florence Parly will hold wide-ranging talks with her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Friday to enhance defence and security ties between the two countries(AFP Photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

PM Modi to address farmers, scientists today on natural farming

  • According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will deliver his address through video conferencing at around 11am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

'Khela Hobe' in 2024; BJP will be defeated across India: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a thumping victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the West Bengal assembly elections in April this year. Since then, Banerjee has been uniting the opposition parties against the BJP for 2024 General Elections.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee greets Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates at a public meeting ahead of Kolkata Municipal Election, in Kolkata on Wednesday.&nbsp;(ANI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee greets Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates at a public meeting ahead of Kolkata Municipal Election, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

LIVE: PM Modi to address farmers today on natural farming

  • Breaking news updates December 16, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

SC asks states to publicise Covid ex gratia scheme

  • The bench was taking stock of claims received by states and UTs and distribution of the ex-gratia amount of 50,000 each to applicants who lost a family member to Covid-19.
The one-time compensation is being disbursed according to the Supreme Court’s orders on June 30 and October 4, which detailed guidelines for disbursal of compensation.(HT File)
The one-time compensation is being disbursed according to the Supreme Court’s orders on June 30 and October 4, which detailed guidelines for disbursal of compensation.(HT File)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

To strengthen its base in Andhra, BJP to host massive rally in Vijayawada on Dec 28

A senior BJP leader familiar with the development said the four-hour-long meeting which went past midnight, decided that the party will go all out against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, expose its failures, mishandling of the state finances, alleged anarchy by the ruling YSR Congress and blatant attacks on political rivals.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to hold a massive public meeting at Vijayawada on December 28. (HT PHOTO.)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to hold a massive public meeting at Vijayawada on December 28. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

Odisha seeks special dispensation from Centre to catch up with frontline states

Odisha chief minister Patnaik said the state has made substantial improvement in the last two decades both in macroeconomic indicators and socio-economic indicators, adding that it needs a special dispensation from the Centre to catch up with the frontline states.
NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar congratulated Patnaik for the increase in the state’s per capita income, improvement in agriculture and mining along with managing the fiscal deficit below 5%, the state government said. (Twitter/NITIAayog)
NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar congratulated Patnaik for the increase in the state’s per capita income, improvement in agriculture and mining along with managing the fiscal deficit below 5%, the state government said. (Twitter/NITIAayog)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Kerala’s ambitious unisex uniform plan in schools runs into rough weather

Protestors, however, insisted that the move was anti-democratic and an encroachment on women’s right to wear anything they wished.
Protests erupted when more than a dozen schools in the state shifted to the gender neutral uniform and the government pledged support to the new initiative. (SOURCED.)
Protests erupted when more than a dozen schools in the state shifted to the gender neutral uniform and the government pledged support to the new initiative. (SOURCED.)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu
Close Story
india news

Top intelligence officer Sunil Bansal named Odisha DGP, takes over from Jan 1

1987 batch IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal, who will take over as Odisha DGP on January 1 on a two-year term, will wear the khaki for the first time in decades. He joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1994 on central deputation.
The 1987-batch IPS officer appointed Odisha DGP, Sunil Kumar Bansal, is currently serving as special director, Intelligence Bureau. Bansal’s name was among the three names sent by Odisha government to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
The 1987-batch IPS officer appointed Odisha DGP, Sunil Kumar Bansal, is currently serving as special director, Intelligence Bureau. Bansal’s name was among the three names sent by Odisha government to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

Madras high court asks CBI to probe Koreans’ escape from Tamil Nadu police custody

Choe Jae Won (42) and Choi Yong Suk (47), the general manager and managing director, respectively, of Chowel India Private Limited and residents of Kancheepuram district were arrested in June 2019 on charges of GST fraud to the tune of 40 crore under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017.
The Chowel India Private Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing Cowl bar, bumper and seat frames used in motor vehicles. (PTI)
The Chowel India Private Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing Cowl bar, bumper and seat frames used in motor vehicles. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out