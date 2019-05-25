Paswan mocks Congress for failing to secure Leader of Opposition chair

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday mocked the Congress for eyeing the prime minister’s post, but ending up with a tally which falls short to even help it get the chair of leader of the opposition.

Paswan further said he had predicted victory of his ministerial colleague Smriti Irani from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

“I have been telling it for past three years that there is no vacancy for the post of the Prime Minister in 2019 and hence they (opponents) should vie for leader of opposition (LOP) chair.

“But, Congress has not even got seats to be able to get the LOP post again. Congress has got 52 Lok Sabha seats,” Paswan told reporters here.

As per the criteria, a party must get 10 per cent of the total seats of the lower house to occupy the LOP.

Elections were held for 542 Lok Sabha seats, implying that 55 seats are required for a party to get the chair of LOP.

Criticising RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for his utterances against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during electioneering, Paswan said that he has been addressing Kumar as “Paltu Chacha” all through the campaigning. “He should have taken care of his (Kumar’s) age and the prestige and honour that he enjoys.”Yadav has been using the term “Paltu Chacha” (turncoat uncle) as a sneer remark against Kumar to take a swipe at him for leaving the Grand Alliance, and joining hands with BJP again in Bihar in July 2017.

There is no leader left in Bihar as people have rejected everyone in the general elections, he said in a jibe at rivals.

He said all sections of the society - dalits, mahadalits, minorities, EBCs and upper castes - voted for the NDA, breaking caste and religious barriers.

Asked whether his son Chirag Paswan would be made minister in the Narendra Modi government, the LJP chief said that Amit Shah had offered him (Chirag) the ministerial berth in 2014, but he refused, saying he was inexperienced and let his father become the minister.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 25, 2019 11:03 IST